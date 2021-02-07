Bilocale 40 mq. Seminterrato. Bedroom, kitchen living area, bathroom. Garden small friendly condominium. English speaker welcome. Regular contract. Martin 333 829 6663. Video whatsapp.
General Info
Price info €700
Address Viale di Villa Pamphili, 00152 Roma RM, Italia
Monteverde Vecchio
Viale di Villa Pamphili, 00152 Roma RM, Italia
