Monteverde Vecchio

Bilocale 40 mq. Seminterrato. Bedroom, kitchen living area, bathroom. Garden small friendly condominium. English speaker welcome. Regular contract. Martin 333 829 6663. Video whatsapp.

General Info

Price info €700
Address Viale di Villa Pamphili, 00152 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Viale di Villa Pamphili, 00152 Roma RM, Italia

