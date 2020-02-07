Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio

Modern, bright 130 sq m open space penthouse with 40 sq m panoramic terrace overlooking the Tiber and Gazometro. The apartment consists of lounge, kitchen, 1 bathroom, a laundry room, 1 bedroom with walk-in closet. Large panoramic terrace. Covered parking space with automatic gate.

Trastevere station 700 meters away. Metro Pyramide 1 km. Free from March 1st. Price 1550 euros per month short or long term let.

General Info

Price info 1550 a month
Address Via Antonio Pacinotti, 73, 00146 Roma RM, Italia
Image Gallery
1 of 10
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 1
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 1
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 2
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 2
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 3
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 3
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 4
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 4
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 5
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 5
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 6
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 6
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 7
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 7
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 8
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 8
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 9
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 9
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 10
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 10
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 1
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 2
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 3
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 4
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 5
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 6
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 7
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 8
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 9
Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio - image 10

View on Map

Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio

Via Antonio Pacinotti, 73, 00146 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69378
Previous article Seeking Supply Teacher (Junior School)

RELATED ARTICLES

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Accommodation vacant in town

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!

Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -

Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - AVAILABLE
Accommodation vacant in town

Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - AVAILABLE

EUR CENTRE
Accommodation vacant in town

EUR CENTRE

ATTIC NEAR METRO BALDO DEGLI UBALDI
Accommodation vacant in town

ATTIC NEAR METRO BALDO DEGLI UBALDI

AURELIA 3 BEDROOMS
Accommodation vacant in town

AURELIA 3 BEDROOMS

FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT

LA STORTA - Villa on 2 levels near St. George’s International School
Accommodation vacant in town

LA STORTA - Villa on 2 levels near St. George’s International School

Exclusive villa in green area
Accommodation vacant in town

Exclusive villa in green area

BRAVETTA - APARTMENT WITH TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

BRAVETTA - APARTMENT WITH TERRACE

CIRCO MASSIMO VERY LARGE APARTMENT WITH TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

CIRCO MASSIMO VERY LARGE APARTMENT WITH TERRACE

HISTORIC CENTRE - POPOLO 2 BEDROOMS
Accommodation vacant in town

HISTORIC CENTRE - POPOLO 2 BEDROOMS