Modern Apartment with Large Terrace Gazometro / Piazza della Radio

Modern, bright 130 sq m open space penthouse with 40 sq m panoramic terrace overlooking the Tiber and Gazometro. The apartment consists of lounge, kitchen, 1 bathroom, a laundry room, 1 bedroom with walk-in closet. Large panoramic terrace. Covered parking space with automatic gate.

Trastevere station 700 meters away. Metro Pyramide 1 km. Free from March 1st. Price 1550 euros per month short or long term let.