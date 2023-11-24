Middle School Teacher vacancy at B.I.G. Bilingual Middle School

We are seeking a highly motivated and energetic Middle School teacher to join our team in this unique opportunity as we open our Bilingual Middle school in September 2024. We follow the Cambridge English Curriculum and believe in offering a well-balanced, rigorous and holistic learning experience for our students.
Candidates must have:
English mother tongue
QTS
Experience teaching the Cambridge English Curriculum
European passport or already have the right to be employed in Italy
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
Safeguarding, teaching and learning as top priorities
Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it. Applicants must ensure at least two referees from previous employer/s. An offer of employment will be subject to criminal background checks and immigration authorisation if applicable.
Start date: 1st September 2024
Apply by: 31st January 2024
Salary: Undisclosed, Full time permanent
For info: +390697843845 - www.bigbritishschool.it
