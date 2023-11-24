17.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 24 November 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Middle School Teacher vacancy at B.I.G. Bilingual Middle School
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Middle School Teacher vacancy at B.I.G. Bilingual Middle School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are seeking a highly motivated and energetic Middle School teacher to join our team in this unique opportunity as we open our Bilingual Middle school in September 2024. We follow the Cambridge English Curriculum and believe in offering a well-balanced, rigorous and holistic learning experience for our students.

Candidates must have:

English mother tongue

QTS

Experience teaching the Cambridge English Curriculum

European passport or already have the right to be employed in Italy

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Safeguarding, teaching and learning as top priorities

Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it. Applicants must ensure at least two referees from previous employer/s. An offer of employment will be subject to criminal background checks and immigration authorisation if applicable.

Start date: 1st September 2024

Apply by: 31st January 2024

Salary: Undisclosed, Full time permanent

For info: +390697843845 - www.bigbritishschool.it

General Info

Address 245 Via di Macchia Saponara

View on Map

Middle School Teacher vacancy at B.I.G. Bilingual Middle School

245 Via di Macchia Saponara

Aur 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Primary teacher vacancy at BIG British International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU - Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2023/24

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

OFFERTA DI LAVORO

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Arabic Speaking Housekeeper Wanted

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Tour Coordinator - Front and Back Office

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -