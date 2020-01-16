Mathematics Tutor Required

Occasional home tutor required for 15 yr old boy studying at Liceo Scientifico. Can be English or Italian. (2-4 hours per week). (2 x 2 Hour Sessions)

General Info

Price info Will Pay Hourly Rates
Address 00154 Garbatella, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Email address brenhester@aol.com

View on Map

Mathematics Tutor Required

00154 Garbatella, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
69141
