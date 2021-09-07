Marymount International School - Substitute Teacher

Marymount International School is seeking teachers for the Elementary School Substitution Roster. Immediate start date.

Qualified native English speakers are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com .
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
