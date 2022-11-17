18.7 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Marymount International School - Maternity Cover

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Marymount International School is seeking a Full time Upper Elementary School Teacher for maternity cover. Immediate start, fixed-term contract until June 2023. Qualified, mother tongue English speakers who have the right to work in the EU, are asked to visit the School's website https://www.marymountrome.com/about/employment to download the Recruitment Form and send to essecretary@marymountrome.com.

Previous experience is preferred, however newly qualified teachers are welcome to apply.

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli 180

View on Map

Marymount International School - Maternity Cover

Via di Villa Lauchli 180

Marymount - International School Rome

