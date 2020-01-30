Marketing & Sales Manager Tourism/Corporate
Our young team is looking for an outgoing, enthusiastic & driven Marketing & Sales Rep who is fluent in English & Italian for our office in the center of Rome. Experience in Sales a plus. Please provide resume w/photo and cover letter. katjaticn@gmail.com
Address Largo dei Fiorentini, 1, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
