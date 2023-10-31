15.2 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 02 November 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Loyola University Chicago, John Felice Rome Center Associate Dean of Academic Affairs
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Loyola University Chicago, John Felice Rome Center Associate Dean of Academic Affairs

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at the John Felice Rome Center (JFRC) of Loyola University Chicago leads the academic programming at the JFRC. This position reports to the Director of the JFRC, Loyola University Chicago, and serves as the liaison to the Associate Provost for Global and Community Engagement. The Associate Dean oversees academic programming at the Center, including semester and summer study abroad programs, visiting programs, graduate and professional programs, and new academic programming initiatives. Working closely with the JFRC Director, the Associate Dean assists the Center in achieving its academic goals in support of the overall strategic directions and mission of Loyola University Chicago.

The position is an administrative appointment requiring a one course per semester teaching load. The term of service may be renewed for a successive period. The specific procedures regarding a possible renewal will be discussed a minimum of six months in advance of the fulfillment of the contract.

For more information and to apply: https://www.careers.luc.edu/postings/26435

Aur 724x450
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H4 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Rome International School (RIS) is seeking a Marketing and Communications Officer (maternity cover).

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Math teacher for immediate start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Substitute teachers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted English and/or French, German speaking

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

St. Stephen's School is seeking

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Junior IT Support Technician and ICT Instructor - immediate start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking experienced part-time freelance Marketing Strategist

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Secondary School Personal/Administrative Assistant - Marymount International School Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -