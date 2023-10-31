Loyola University Chicago, John Felice Rome Center Associate Dean of Academic Affairs

The Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at the John Felice Rome Center (JFRC) of Loyola University Chicago leads the academic programming at the JFRC. This position reports to the Director of the JFRC, Loyola University Chicago, and serves as the liaison to the Associate Provost for Global and Community Engagement. The Associate Dean oversees academic programming at the Center, including semester and summer study abroad programs, visiting programs, graduate and professional programs, and new academic programming initiatives. Working closely with the JFRC Director, the Associate Dean assists the Center in achieving its academic goals in support of the overall strategic directions and mission of Loyola University Chicago.

The position is an administrative appointment requiring a one course per semester teaching load. The term of service may be renewed for a successive period. The specific procedures regarding a possible renewal will be discussed a minimum of six months in advance of the fulfillment of the contract.

For more information and to apply: https://www.careers.luc.edu/postings/26435