Looking to qualify as an English teacher?

CELTA (Certificate in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) is the most widely recognised qualification for teachers of English as a foreign language.

Applications now open for our semi-intensive 100% online CELTA course.

General Info

Address Via Prisciano 42
Email address celta@globallyspeaking.it

View on Map

Looking to qualify as an English teacher?

Via Prisciano 42

Youtube Video
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71143
Previous article Bright, remodeled 3-bedroom flat near the Aurelian Wall

RELATED ARTICLES

Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers
Jobs vacant

Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers

Business Development Coordinator - International Financial Services
Jobs vacant

Business Development Coordinator - International Financial Services

Native English Speaker Babysitter
Jobs vacant

Native English Speaker Babysitter

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Jobs vacant

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

Primary school teacher
Jobs vacant

Primary school teacher

Teaching Assistants Elementary School
Jobs vacant

Teaching Assistants Elementary School

Primary teacher
Jobs vacant

Primary teacher

Actors and actresses wanted for candid camera
Jobs vacant

Actors and actresses wanted for candid camera

The New Zealand Embassy in Rome is looking
Jobs vacant

The New Zealand Embassy in Rome is looking

Primary Coordinator wanted
Jobs vacant

Primary Coordinator wanted

St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider
Jobs vacant

St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider

St George’s British international School is seeking an experienced Medical Officer
Jobs vacant

St George’s British international School is seeking an experienced Medical Officer

Adjunct Faculty Positions: Media Studies/Communications/Public Relations and Sociology
Jobs vacant

Adjunct Faculty Positions: Media Studies/Communications/Public Relations and Sociology

Primary Teacher with experience
Jobs vacant

Primary Teacher with experience

Seeking English, German, French, Turkish and Czech Native Speakers!
Jobs vacant

Seeking English, German, French, Turkish and Czech Native Speakers!