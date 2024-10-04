18.4 C
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Looking for work

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hi, I'm an 18 year old foreign girl currently staying in Rome :) I speak English and have little understanding of Italian (still learning). Looking for any part-time work or help I could do! I have experience as a waitress and a cashier, but I'm very willing to learn anything new!!

