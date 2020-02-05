LOOKING FOR ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE NANNY
Dear All,
We’re looking for a mother tongue English speaker, preferably a girl (also a student) who could collect our 3 year old boy from daycare and take him to the park and then home. We’re considering one hour and a half per day, Monday to Friday.
We live in Ponte Lungo, that is the San Giovanni/Furio Camillo/Colli Albani area.
Please reach out if you know of anyone who could be interested, it’s quite urgent.
Many thanks
