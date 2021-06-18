Looking for an opportunity in events / film / media production or English language support

Hi There,

I am a young professional looking for an opportunity in Rome supporting with English language and production work. I built most of my experience during the 8 years I lived in London and have a wide range skill set. Following creative and business events from creation, production, on-the-ground delivery and post production elements. Excellent organisational skills, team admin, travel coordination, meetings organisation and client liaison. Keen, driven, ambitious, team player individual and fast learner. Young, proactive and bilingual with wide experience working in media, events and experiences internationally.