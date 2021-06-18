Looking for an opportunity in events / film / media production or English language support

Hi There,

I am a young professional looking for an opportunity in Rome supporting with English language and production work. I built most of my experience during the 8 years I lived in London and have a wide range skill set. Following creative and business events from creation, production, on-the-ground delivery and post production elements. Excellent organisational skills, team admin, travel coordination, meetings organisation and client liaison. Keen, driven, ambitious, team player individual and fast learner. Young, proactive and bilingual with wide experience working in media, events and experiences internationally.

General Info

Price info TBD depending on the role
Address Via Castel Sant'Elia 11

Looking for an opportunity in events / film / media production or English language support

Via Castel Sant'Elia 11

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74972
