Hello , I'm from India living in Rome since 5 years! I am 32 years old and have recently completed my masters degree in business management from Rome! I have two years of experience as English language teacher and babysitter for kids from age group 4-14years old and I have some experience in retail store too! I am searching for full time job opportunities or trainee in digital marketing/management/product design/ management marketing or retail assistant in a store/pet stores, or travel consultant/back office coordinator in tourism companies,also I am open for receptionist positions! If any vacancies or job opportunities are available please do not hesitate to contact me directly
(Since I love animals I offer myself a pet sitter too)
Looking forward to hearing from you
Many thanks
Kind regards
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Looking for a job opportunity
00053 Aurelia RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
OSTIA LIDO - Bright 2 bedroom apartment at the beach!
Job Opportunity: Rome & Vatican Tour Coordinator
Personal assistant/driver to senior citizens