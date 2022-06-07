Looking for a "Chef/House-Manager” and a “House-Keeper/Maid"

Prestigious Diplomatic Residence in Rome is seeking eligible and qualified candidates for a full-time “Chef/House-Manager” position and a full-time “House-Keeper/Maid” position, available in September under the Italian National Contract for Household Workers. Sound related work experience, professionalism in the area, strong flexibility and discretion are a must, as well as basic English skills. For the Chef/House-Manager position, a passion for preparing vegetarian food is desired. Please send CV and proof of citizenship/residency permit to savinim@state.gov.