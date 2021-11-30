Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse
International school in Rome is currently seeking a bilingual (English-Italian) nurse. The ideal candidate will have the following:
- a degree in Medicine or related fields;
- a valid EU passport or working visa;
- reside in Rome.
The candidate will be taking care of students of age 3-14.
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
BSR Account Clerk (part time) - applications invited
The British School at Rome (BSR) is a UK-registered charity based in Rome and the largest UK research institute in the EU. The BSR is a residential centre of interdisciplinary rese...
British owned pub seeks part time staff to work two nights a week. The ideal candidate must be ENGLISH MOTHERTONGUE with a good understanding of Italian, have had previous experien...
Domestica cercasi zona centro storico
Cercasi domestica con esperienza , con referenze, green pass in centro storico Roma.
Seeking qualified primary school teachers
If you are looking to work in a caring, uniquely beautiful and dynamic environment and are an experienced and qualified primary school teacher, send us your CV. Positions are avai...