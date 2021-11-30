Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse

International school in Rome is currently seeking a bilingual (English-Italian) nurse. The ideal candidate will have the following:

- a degree in Medicine or related fields;

- a valid EU passport or working visa;

- reside in Rome.

The candidate will be taking care of students of age 3-14.

