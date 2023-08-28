25.9 C
Jobs vacant

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse - TEMPORARY - IMMEDIATE START

Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ambrit International School in Rome is currently seeking a bilingual (English-Italian) nurse.

The ideal candidate will have the following:

- a degree in Medicine or related fields or a doctor/nurse in training;

- hold an EU passport or have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy;

- previous experience.

The candidate will be taking care of students of age 3-14. Start date for this position is the 1st of September.

Candidates are required to send their CVs and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50

Via Filippo Tajani 50

