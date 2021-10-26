KS1 Teacher

International School in the North of Rome is looking for English teacher (mother tongue) in EYFS Yr 1 Dept. Two years of experience are required. Please send you cv to: front.office@acornhouse.school

Address Via Veientana, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

