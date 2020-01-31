Kindergarden teacher

Bilingual kindergarden in Grottarossa (north of Rome) seeks qualified teachers to work with children aged 3-6yrs old.

Full time job, Monday to Friday, to start immediately.

Please send your cv+photo to info@lacasettadeipulcini.it

General Info

Address Vicolo di Grottarossa, 00189 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@lacasettadeipulcini.it

View on Map

Kindergarden teacher

Vicolo di Grottarossa, 00189 Roma RM, Italia
