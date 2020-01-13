Kind loyal filippina...

Kind loyal conscientious filippina seeks live-in position as Housekeeper/Carer. Speaks English and Italian - 20 years experience, impecable referances. Lily - 3890413198.

General Info

Address Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Kind loyal filippina...

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Night shift hotel auditor/receptionist/porter
Jobs wanted

Night shift hotel auditor/receptionist/porter

Massage therapist in hotels or B&B
Jobs wanted

Massage therapist in hotels or B&B

Domestic helper
Jobs wanted

Domestic helper

English Teacher
Jobs wanted

English Teacher

Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano
Jobs wanted

Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano

Looking for a job as live-in Caregiver/Housekeeper
Jobs wanted

Looking for a job as live-in Caregiver/Housekeeper

Hotel Receptionist
Jobs wanted

Hotel Receptionist

MATH and SCIENCE TUTOR AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH (IGCSE / IB ).
Jobs wanted

MATH and SCIENCE TUTOR AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH (IGCSE / IB ).

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter

English speaking baby
Jobs wanted

English speaking baby

Multilingual Translator/Editor
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Translator/Editor