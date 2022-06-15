Join LivTours Operations Team Full Time This Summer!
LivTours is a tour operator providing tours throughout EU. We’re looking for someone passionate about travel to join our operations team from now until November (with long term contract option).
If you’re a quick learner who likes working in a dynamic environment, we’d love to hear from you. Experience working in tourism is a bonus. Full training provided. 100% Rome based position. English fluency required.
Interested? Or know someone who may be? Contact us via email with your CV.
