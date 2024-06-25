JCU Web Communications Assistant

John Cabot University, an accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, is seeking a dynamic and motivated Web Communications Assistant to join our team and contribute to the enhancement of the University’s digital presence. The Assistant's main responsibilities will be to support the Director of Web Communications and the Webmaster in the day-to-day maintenance and updating of the JCU website, and to contribute to the website redesign project. The ideal candidate has excellent writing and editing skills and is enthusiastic about content creation as well as web analytics. This is a full-time (38 hrs./week), one-year term contract, with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line "Web Communications Assistant." The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.