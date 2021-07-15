JCU Residence Director

John Cabot University, an accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Residence Director (RD). The Residence Director is a professional member of the Housing and Residence Life staff under the office of the Dean of Students (DOS). The RD is responsible to live onsite in one of JCU’s residences/assigned University housing and respond to student emergencies during evening and weekend hours for students living in JCU housing. Additionally, the RD is responsible to assist with the coordination of housing, security, RA management, maintenance, and in-residence events with the various JCU Housing, Residence Life, Security, and DOS offices. Reporting directly to the DOS, the RD will act in cooperation with the Director of Housing, Coordinators of Residence Life, Director of Health and Wellbeing, Head of Security, and Coordinator of Maintenance.

For a list of duties, responsibilities and expected qualifications, please see the JCU website at Administrative / Staff Positions | University Jobs in Italy (johncabot.edu)

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Residence Director”. Hiring is set to begin as early as August 2, 2021.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

General Info

Address Via della Lungara 233

View on Map

JCU Residence Director

Via della Lungara 233
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75184
Previous article JCU Independent Apartment Coordinator

RELATED ARTICLES

JCU Independent Apartment Coordinator
Jobs vacant

JCU Independent Apartment Coordinator

MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER
Jobs vacant

MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER

Mother tongue teacher wanted
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue teacher wanted

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Jobs vacant

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes - Maths, Physics, Latin, English
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes - Maths, Physics, Latin, English

English Speaking Babysitter/Nanny
Jobs vacant

English Speaking Babysitter/Nanny

Tour leaders wanted (English German or Spanish)
Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted (English German or Spanish)

Qualified English Teachers for Children - City Centre
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers for Children - City Centre

Greenwood Garden School - ESL English teaching position
Jobs vacant

Greenwood Garden School - ESL English teaching position

Tour Operator is Looking for Young English-Speaking People to Promote Tours
Jobs vacant

Tour Operator is Looking for Young English-Speaking People to Promote Tours

Maths Teacher for SAT
Jobs vacant

Maths Teacher for SAT

Marymount International School is seeking
Jobs vacant

Marymount International School is seeking

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022

International advocacy programme seeks trainer
Jobs vacant

International advocacy programme seeks trainer

Experienced Host / Property Manager for Airbnb's in Monti District
Jobs vacant

Experienced Host / Property Manager for Airbnb's in Monti District