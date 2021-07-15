JCU Residence Director

John Cabot University, an accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Residence Director (RD). The Residence Director is a professional member of the Housing and Residence Life staff under the office of the Dean of Students (DOS). The RD is responsible to live onsite in one of JCU’s residences/assigned University housing and respond to student emergencies during evening and weekend hours for students living in JCU housing. Additionally, the RD is responsible to assist with the coordination of housing, security, RA management, maintenance, and in-residence events with the various JCU Housing, Residence Life, Security, and DOS offices. Reporting directly to the DOS, the RD will act in cooperation with the Director of Housing, Coordinators of Residence Life, Director of Health and Wellbeing, Head of Security, and Coordinator of Maintenance.

For a list of duties, responsibilities and expected qualifications, please see the JCU website at Administrative / Staff Positions | University Jobs in Italy (johncabot.edu)

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Residence Director”. Hiring is set to begin as early as August 2, 2021.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.