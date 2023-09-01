27.5 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

JCU Registrar's Office Assistant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is searching for a candidate to fill the position of Registrar’s Office Assistant. The position entails assisting the Office of the Registrar in managing and communicating academic procedures and policies for enrolled students. In coordination with and under the supervision of the Registrar, the Registrar’s Office Assistant manages the front line of the daily operations of the Office, responding to questions and concerns, and providing customer service to students. This is a one-year term contract, with possibility of renewal.

For a list of qualifications and duties, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line "Registrar’s Office Assistant". While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

The position will be open until filled, with application review commencing on September 4, 2023. Hiring is set to begin as soon as October 2023.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

