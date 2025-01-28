JCU Public Services Librarian

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is currently seeking an enthusiastic person to fill the position of Public Services Librarian. Reporting to the Head Librarian, the Public Services Librarian is responsible for facilitating access to all the library’s resources by students, faculty, staff, and the public. The Public Services Librarian is on the front lines to ensure the highest level of patron services are provided to students, faculty, and other members of the JCU community. The position includes oversight of administrative operations regarding access services, including facilities and study spaces, public computers, scanners, equipment, and supplies, and supervision of policies, procedures, and workflows related to general user services. As a member of the library’s full-time professional staff, reference, instruction, and liaison duties are also an expectation of the job. This is a full-time (38 hrs./week), one-year fixed term contract, with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, and to apply, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Email your (English only) CV/resumé and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Public Services Librarian”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.