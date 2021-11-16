JCU – Part-time Art and Design Studio Assistant

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Part-time Art and Design Studio Assistant.

The Art and Design Studio Assistant will be responsible for day-to-day practical operations at John Cabot University’s Studio Art facilities. They will be in charge of the physical condition, security and safety of the art studios and offices, will coordinate with cleaning, maintenance, and other JCU staff to make sure necessary supplies are on hand, and will ensure that the facilities and equipment are best prepared to facilitate the work of students and instructors. While the position is not a teaching position, the ideal candidate should be able to assist with technical queries from students.

The position would suit a recent graduate of Art and Design disciplines, or a person with equivalent professional experience in an art environment, with demonstrable practical skills and organizational abilities.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx.

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter detailing your experience, as well two references may be contacted to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Art and Design Studio Assistant”. The deadline for application is December 1, 2021, and the successful candidate is expected to start in January 2022.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

General Info

Address Via della Lungara 233

View on Map

JCU – Part-time Art and Design Studio Assistant

Via della Lungara 233
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75972
Previous article YOGA STUDIO STAFF

RELATED ARTICLES

YOGA STUDIO STAFF
Jobs vacant

YOGA STUDIO STAFF

Resident Chef, Full-Time
Jobs vacant

Resident Chef, Full-Time

Bilingual kindergarten seeks English teacher
Jobs vacant

Bilingual kindergarten seeks English teacher

Qualified English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers Needed

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required

Dean of Academic Affairs
Jobs vacant

Dean of Academic Affairs

Full time live in/ out nanny
Jobs vacant

Full time live in/ out nanny

English mother tongue
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue

English mother tongue or bilingual teachers needed
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue or bilingual teachers needed

Business Development Specialist/Representative
Jobs vacant

Business Development Specialist/Representative

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022

Assistant Director Of Studies
Jobs vacant

Assistant Director Of Studies

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED

Adjunct position for International Response to Humanitarian Crises course
Accommodation vacant in town

Adjunct position for International Response to Humanitarian Crises course

Experienced English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

Experienced English Teachers Needed