JCU N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator.

The N.U.in Italy Program is a unique opportunity for freshmen accepted for Spring Admission to Northeastern University to study at John Cabot University during the Fall semester and enter Northeastern University in the Spring. John Cabot University provides academic courses to the participants while N.U.in on-site staff provide on-site leadership and support services in collaboration with John Cabot University and Northeastern University staff.

The N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator, reporting directing to the N.U.in Program Manager, will work collaboratively with John Cabot University staff and N.U.in Italy Program site-staff to ensure the safety and wellbeing of students and contribute to the development and overall success of the program.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator”. The position will remain open until June 30th, 2023, with application review commencing immediately. While we appreciate every application received note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

