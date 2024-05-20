23.7 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

JCU Minors Program and Conduct Coordinator

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is currently seeking dedicated candidates to join the dynamic Student Affairs team in the role of Minors Program and Conduct Coordinator. Reporting directly to the Senior Director of Community Standards and Minors Program, the Coordinator will play a crucial role in maintaining the quality and effectiveness of the University’s Minors Program, while also ensuring adherence to JCU Community Standards. Collaborating closely with various offices in the Student Affairs department, the successful applicant will exhibit excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with high attention to detail. This entry-level position is a full-time (38 hrs./week) one-year term contract, with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Minors Program and Conduct Coordinator”. The position will remain open until filled, with priority given to applications received by June 14, 2024. The successful candidate will begin employment as early as July 1, 2024. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

