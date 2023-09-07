JCU - IT Help Desk Technician - First Level Support

John Cabot University, an accredited American university in Rome, seeks an IT Help Desk Technician to provide front line, first level support. Under the supervision of the IT Specialists, and as an integral part of a team of IT administration and support, the position entails direct contact with students, faculty, and staff in troubleshooting any IT issue that may arise on campus.

The ideal candidate is a dynamic individual with multitasking capabilities who is able to prioritize duties depending on the situation, and must be committed, kind, available, and able to interact in a cheerful, respectful, and professional way with professors, students and fellow staff.

For a list of duties and requirements, and to apply for this position, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx.

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “IT Help Desk Technician”. The position will remain open until filled but hiring is hiring is set to begin as soon as possible. Please include a cell phone number on your CV. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.