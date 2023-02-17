JCU - Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is currently seeking a candidate to fill the part-time position of Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate.

The IFE Associate is responsible for the implementation of Institute initiatives, the management of the social media presence, and the administrative aspects of the IFE. Reporting to the IFE Director, the Associate works in close collaboration with various university departments, both academic and administrative.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV/resumé and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu

with subject line “IFE Associate.”

The search will remain open until filled, though priority will be given to applications received prior to February 28, 2023. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services