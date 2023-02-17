14.2 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 17 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. JCU - Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate
Classifieds Jobs vacant

JCU - Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is currently seeking a candidate to fill the part-time position of Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate.

The IFE Associate is responsible for the implementation of Institute initiatives, the management of the social media presence, and the administrative aspects of the IFE. Reporting to the IFE Director, the Associate works in close collaboration with various university departments, both academic and administrative.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV/resumé and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu

with subject line “IFE Associate.”

The search will remain open until filled, though priority will be given to applications received prior to February 28, 2023. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services

SHARE
Previous article Customer Care
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
JCU 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Customer Care

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher Position

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

British Embassy in Italy is seeking

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Trinity School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

NOW HIRING...Join Our Team. Seeking Full Time Retail Clerk in the Heart of Rome | one-year fixed-term employment contract

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Rolling Rome is looking for awesome Tour Leaders for our golf cart tours!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted (English and/or French, Spanish speaking)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Substitute Teachers Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -