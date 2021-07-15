JCU Independent Apartment Coordinator

John Cabot University is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Independent Apartment Coordinator (IAC). The IAC is a professional member of the Housing and Residence Life staff under the office of the Dean of Students (DOS) and is directly supervised by Resident Directors. The IAC is responsible to supervise and respond to all student emergencies for those students assigned to live in JCU-assigned independent apartments during evening and weekend hours. Additionally, the IAC will coordinate housing-related conduct and behavioral issues for students The IAC will also assist in the management of maintenance issues, liaising between the students and the relevant housing agencies.

For a list of duties, responsibilities and expected qualifications, please see the JCU website at Administrative / Staff Positions | University Jobs in Italy (johncabot.edu)

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Independent Apartment Coordinator”. This is a four-month position (Fall 2021 semester) with the possibility of renewal for the Spring semester. Hiring is set to begin as early as August 2, 2021.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

General Info

Address Via della Lungara 233

View on Map

JCU Independent Apartment Coordinator

Via della Lungara 233
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75184
Previous article Dog sitter
Next article JCU Residence Director

RELATED ARTICLES

JCU Residence Director
Jobs vacant

JCU Residence Director

MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER
Jobs vacant

MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER

Mother tongue teacher wanted
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue teacher wanted

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Jobs vacant

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes - Maths, Physics, Latin, English
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes - Maths, Physics, Latin, English

English Speaking Babysitter/Nanny
Jobs vacant

English Speaking Babysitter/Nanny

Tour leaders wanted (English German or Spanish)
Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted (English German or Spanish)

Qualified English Teachers for Children - City Centre
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers for Children - City Centre

Greenwood Garden School - ESL English teaching position
Jobs vacant

Greenwood Garden School - ESL English teaching position

Tour Operator is Looking for Young English-Speaking People to Promote Tours
Jobs vacant

Tour Operator is Looking for Young English-Speaking People to Promote Tours

Maths Teacher for SAT
Jobs vacant

Maths Teacher for SAT

Marymount International School is seeking
Jobs vacant

Marymount International School is seeking

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022

International advocacy programme seeks trainer
Jobs vacant

International advocacy programme seeks trainer

Experienced Host / Property Manager for Airbnb's in Monti District
Jobs vacant

Experienced Host / Property Manager for Airbnb's in Monti District