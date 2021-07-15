JCU Independent Apartment Coordinator

John Cabot University is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Independent Apartment Coordinator (IAC). The IAC is a professional member of the Housing and Residence Life staff under the office of the Dean of Students (DOS) and is directly supervised by Resident Directors. The IAC is responsible to supervise and respond to all student emergencies for those students assigned to live in JCU-assigned independent apartments during evening and weekend hours. Additionally, the IAC will coordinate housing-related conduct and behavioral issues for students The IAC will also assist in the management of maintenance issues, liaising between the students and the relevant housing agencies.

For a list of duties, responsibilities and expected qualifications, please see the JCU website at Administrative / Staff Positions | University Jobs in Italy (johncabot.edu)

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Independent Apartment Coordinator”. This is a four-month position (Fall 2021 semester) with the possibility of renewal for the Spring semester. Hiring is set to begin as early as August 2, 2021.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.