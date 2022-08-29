JCU – HR and Payroll Assistant

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a highly motivated HR and Payroll Assistant to assist the Hiring Manager/Director of Administration and the Payroll Manager in undertaking a variety of recruitment, hiring, orientation and employment functions. Duties will range from coordinating recruitment activities, job postings, meetings, interviews, and reference checks, to assisting with contracts, orienting new staff, and acting as a liaison between the Hiring/Payroll Office and JCU employees, also assisting in creating policies, processes, and documents. The ideal candidate must be extremely detail oriented, a good team player, willing and able to learn quickly, and possess superior organizational and time management skills.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV/resumé and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “HR and Payroll Assistant”. Note that applications lacking a cover letter will not be considered. The position will remain open until filled.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

