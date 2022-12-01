JCU Housing Administration Associate

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is currently looking for a full-time (38hrs/week) Housing Administration Associate to join the Housing team, for immediate hire. The ideal candidate is detail-oriented and enthusiastic in guiding students through the application process in collaboration with various departments. The Housing Administration Associate will work closely with the Housing & Residential Life Office Staff and the Director of Housing regarding all office correspondence, housing assignments and inquiries from prospective, current, and former students. The Associate will also collaborate closely with a team of Resident Assistants to support the overall mission of the office. This is a one-year fixed term contract, with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV/resumé and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Housing Administration Associate”. The position will remain open until filled, with employment to begin as early as December 19, 2022.

While we appreciate every application received, please note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.