JCU Health and Wellbeing Assistant

By: Wanted in Rome

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is currently seeking an enthusiastic and qualified candidate to join the Student Affairs team in the role of Health and Wellbeing Assistant. Reporting directly to the Assistant Director of Health and Wellbeing, the Assistant plays a vital role in addressing and responding to student health and wellbeing needs. Collaborating closely with the Assistant Director and the Dean of Students Office, this position also involves spearheading initiatives to promote a culture of wellness within the University community through various campaigns and special events. This entry-level position is a full-time (38 hrs./week), one-year term contract, with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Health and Wellbeing Assistant”. The position will remain open until filled, with priority given to applications received by June 14, 2024. The successful candidate will begin employment as early as July 1, 2024. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

