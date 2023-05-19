22 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

JCU Front Office Assistant

By: Wanted in Rome

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a qualified and enthusiastic candidate to fill the position of Front Office Assistant for immediate hiring. The Front Office Assistant will be responsible for performing a wide variety of clerical/administrative activities related to the general office as directed by the Supervisor. The ideal candidate must demonstrate the ability to follow instructions, to communicate effectively verbally and in writing, work cordially with others in a team setting, be flexible, work well under stress, maintain a positive attitude, and must be computer literate.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Front Office Assistant”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. Hiring is set to begin as soon as possible.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

General Info

Address Via della Lungara, 233, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

