JCU DS Admissions Counselor

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Degree Seeking (DS) Admissions Counselor. The DS Admissions Counselor will be responsible for assisting prospective freshman and transfer degree seeking applicants from US and non-US based high schools and universities. The Admissions Counselor begins working with the student once they express interest in John Cabot University.

This role requires a self-motivated, proactive, and enthusiastic professional who possesses excellent customer service skills. This role may require travelling if necessary throughout the academic year.

For a list of duties and requirements, please the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx.

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “DS Admissions Counselor”. The search will remain open until filled, though hiring is expected to begin as early as October 30.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an Equal Opportunity Employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

General Info

Address Via della Lungara 233

View on Map

JCU DS Admissions Counselor

Via della Lungara 233
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75775
Previous article English teaching looking for work

RELATED ARTICLES

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Parioli - amazing 3-bedroom remodeled flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Parioli - amazing 3-bedroom remodeled flat

Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats
Accommodation vacant in town

Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats

S. Peter Studio Apartment
Accommodation vacant in town

S. Peter Studio Apartment

Garbatella attic (Metro B).
Accommodation vacant in town

Garbatella attic (Metro B).

Bright 2 bedroom apartment in Garbatella
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright 2 bedroom apartment in Garbatella

Flat for rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Flat for rent

Apartment in Testaccio
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment in Testaccio

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Little apartment San Giovanni/Pigneto
Accommodation vacant in town

Little apartment San Giovanni/Pigneto

Venice timesharing property
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Apt for rent near St. Peter's
Accommodation vacant in town

Apt for rent near St. Peter's

Apartment for rent Rome/FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment for rent Rome/FAO

Gorgeus apartment for rent near Fontana di Trevi
Accommodation vacant in town

Gorgeus apartment for rent near Fontana di Trevi

Cottage for rent in Aventino area
Accommodation vacant in town

Cottage for rent in Aventino area