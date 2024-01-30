JCU DS Admissions Assistant

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Degree-Seeking (DS) Admissions Assistant. The Admissions Assistant will be responsible for advising prospective students and their families and guiding them through the admissions cycle, starting from inquiry stage to enrollment and arrival to campus, and upkeep of admissions databases. The successful candidate will be highly organized, energetic, creative, and resilient, with the ability and enthusiasm to work with an ethnically and culturally diverse population. This is a 38 hour/week full-time, one-year term contract with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “DS Admissions Assistant”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. Hiring is to occur as soon as possible. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.