14.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 30 January 2024
Italy's news in English
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. JCU DS Admissions Assistant
Classifieds Jobs vacant

JCU DS Admissions Assistant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Degree-Seeking (DS) Admissions Assistant. The Admissions Assistant will be responsible for advising prospective students and their families and guiding them through the admissions cycle, starting from inquiry stage to enrollment and arrival to campus, and upkeep of admissions databases. The successful candidate will be highly organized, energetic, creative, and resilient, with the ability and enthusiasm to work with an ethnically and culturally diverse population. This is a 38 hour/week full-time, one-year term contract with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “DS Admissions Assistant”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. Hiring is to occur as soon as possible. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

Marymount - International School Rome
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H4 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

JCU Digital Marketing Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

FULL TIME CUSTOMER CARE ASSISTANT FOR TOUR OPERATOR

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue Early Education Teachers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Qualified English Teachers Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Part-time Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Content Creator & Social Media Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -