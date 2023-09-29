JCU Community Service, Religious Life & Multiculturalism Office Assistant

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is currently seeking to fill the role of Community Service, Religious Life & Multiculturalism Office Assistant. The CSRL&M Office Assistant will be committed to increasing the quality and quantity of service opportunities offered by John Cabot University. This entry-level staff member will work extensively in the field with Community Service partners, and will also be carrying out various clerical tasks, helping develop projects related to Religious Life and Multiculturalism. The Office Assistant must have interest in the humanitarian field and have excellent communication skills in English and Italian. This is a full-time (38 hrs./week) one-year term contract, with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “CSRL&M Office Assistant”. The position will remain open until filled, with priority given to applications received by November 1, 2023. The successful candidate will begin employment as early as December 1, 2023. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.