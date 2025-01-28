JCU - Career Services Counselor

John Cabot University (JCU), a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a dedicated and dynamic individual to join our Career Services Center as a Career Counselor. The Career Counselor will play an integral part in supporting the activities of the Director of the Career Services Center, providing individualized guidance for students and graduates, as well as organizing and facilitating group activities such as seminars, webinars, career fairs, and managing the application platform. Reporting directly to the Career Services Director, the Counselor will be responsible for a variety of duties in the office, including responding to inquiries, holding one-on-one meetings with students, event support and other administrative tasks. The ideal candidate for this position is a proactive and collaborative individual, with excellent communication skills, great attention to detail, and prior experience in career counseling. This is a one-year term contract, with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line "Career Counselor". The position will be open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.