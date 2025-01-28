14.1 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 28 January 2025
Italy's news in English
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov to Jan 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. JCU - Career Services Counselor
Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

JCU - Career Services Counselor

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

John Cabot University (JCU), a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a dedicated and dynamic individual to join our Career Services Center as a Career Counselor. The Career Counselor will play an integral part in supporting the activities of the Director of the Career Services Center, providing individualized guidance for students and graduates, as well as organizing and facilitating group activities such as seminars, webinars, career fairs, and managing the application platform. Reporting directly to the Career Services Director, the Counselor will be responsible for a variety of duties in the office, including responding to inquiries, holding one-on-one meetings with students, event support and other administrative tasks. The ideal candidate for this position is a proactive and collaborative individual, with excellent communication skills, great attention to detail, and prior experience in career counseling. This is a one-year term contract, with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line "Career Counselor". The position will be open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

6 Nations 2025
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Temple TREY Nov to Jan 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

English Jobs available in Rome

JCU Public Services Librarian

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

JCU - CRM Analyst

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

St Georgeʼs is seeking a Data & Reporting Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Remote Customer Care Agent for Tour Operator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Seeking an instructor for food experiences

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Qualified English Teachers in Roma Nord

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Facility Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Early Years Teacher at BIG British International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -