Wed, 21 December 2022
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. JCU Assistant Orientation Coordinator
Classifieds Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant Orientation Coordinator

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is currently looking for an Orientation Assistant Coordinator to join the Student Life/Dean of Students team. The ideal candidate is professional, highly self-motivated, flexible, and able to provide friendly and thoughtful assistance to students, working well as part of a team. The Assistant Coordinator will work closely with and directly report to the Orientation Coordinator. They will also collaborate with various university departments, provide support to the Student Life team, and must be able to perform well under pressure, in a fast-paced, student-oriented environment. This is a full time (38 hrs./week), one-year fixed term contract.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV/resumé and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Assistant Orientation Coordinator”. The position will remain open until filled and application review will begin on Monday, January 16, 2023, with employment to begin as early as March 1, 2023.

While we appreciate every application received, please note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

