JCU Assistant for Student Activities and Engagement

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a qualified and enthusiastic candidate to fill the position of Assistant for Student Activities and Engagement. The successful candidate, under the direction of the Director of Student Services, will act as the first point of contact for inquiries from students and assist in the coordination and execution of student activities and all those events that aim to enhance student life, community building, and transition programming at John Cabot University. This position will work in collaboration with other Student Life offices to create, plan, market, and facilitate events and initiatives for all JCU students.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Assistant for Student Activities and Engagement”. The position will remain open until filled, with priority given to applications received by June 1, 2023. The successful candidate will begin employment as early as July 2023. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.