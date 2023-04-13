JCU Assistant Dean of Students

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a qualified and enthusiastic candidate to fill the position of Assistant Dean of Students. This position, under the direction of and in close collaboration with the Dean of Students, oversees the offices of Orientation, Community Service, Religious Life, and Multiculturalism, and coordinates the Emergency on-call rotation. The Assistant Dean of Students, alongside the Dean of Students, assists in the management of the Residential Life, Housing, and Health and Wellbeing offices regarding student support and conflict mediation. The ideal candidate is enthusiastic, flexible, patient, and works well on collaborative projects.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Assistant Dean of Students”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. The successful candidate will begin employment as early as May 2023. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.