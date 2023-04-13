16.8 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 13 April 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. JCU Assistant Dean of Students
Classifieds Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant Dean of Students

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a qualified and enthusiastic candidate to fill the position of Assistant Dean of Students. This position, under the direction of and in close collaboration with the Dean of Students, oversees the offices of Orientation, Community Service, Religious Life, and Multiculturalism, and coordinates the Emergency on-call rotation. The Assistant Dean of Students, alongside the Dean of Students, assists in the management of the Residential Life, Housing, and Health and Wellbeing offices regarding student support and conflict mediation. The ideal candidate is enthusiastic, flexible, patient, and works well on collaborative projects.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Assistant Dean of Students”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. The successful candidate will begin employment as early as May 2023. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

General Info

Address Via della Lungara 233

View on Map

JCU Assistant Dean of Students

Via della Lungara 233

SHARE
Previous article JCU Dean of Students
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
Aur 724x450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

JCU Dean of Students

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking live-in babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Wanted: Kind and Experienced Dog Sitter in Rome.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

MYP Sciences Teacher at Ambrit International School - September 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

St George seeking Teaching Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English Nursery Teacher Wanted for trilingual school

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Program Development Coordinator - U.S. Education Abroad

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Program Leader per CIEE

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -