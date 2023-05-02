17.7 C
Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant Coordinator for Visiting First-Year and Provider Admissions

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a qualified and enthusiastic candidate to fill the position of Assistant Coordinator for Visiting First-Year and Provider Admissions. The successful candidate, under the direction of the Office of Admissions, will be responsible for collaborating with partner universities, Provider partners and advising prospective students and their families to guide them through the application, admissions, and enrollment process. For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Assistant Coordinator”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. The successful candidate will begin employment as early as June 1, 2023. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

General Info

Address Via della Lungara, 233, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

JCU Assistant Coordinator for Visiting First-Year and Provider Admissions

Via della Lungara, 233, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

