11.1 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 02 March 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. JCU Admissions Assistant
Classifieds Jobs vacant

JCU Admissions Assistant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Admissions Assistant. The Admissions Assistant will be responsible for advising prospective students and their families and guiding them through the admissions cycle, starting from inquiry stage to enrollment and arrival to campus, and upkeep of admissions databases. The successful candidate will be highly organized, energetic, creative, and resilient, with the ability and enthusiasm to work with an ethnically and culturally diverse population.  

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Admissions Assistant”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing on March 10, 2023. Employment is set to begin as early as possible and no later than May 2023. Deadline for submission of applications is April 1, 2023. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services. 

General Info

Address Via della Lungara, 233, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

JCU Admissions Assistant

Via della Lungara, 233, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Previous article JCU Graphic Designer
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
Aur 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

JCU Graphic Designer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ASSISTANT ESL TEACHER OSTIA

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator (NAC)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Looking for nanny

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Adjunct Faculty Accounts Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU N.U.in Italy Program Assistant Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -