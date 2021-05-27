International Admissions Counselor

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, is looking for a candidate to fill the position of International Admissions Counselor (remote). The International Admissions Counselor will be responsible for advising prospective students and their families while guiding them through the admissions cycle; starting from the inquiry stage, to enrollment and arrival to campus. In addition, the International Admissions Counselor will recruit new students using both digital and physical recruitment methods and building relationships with high school counselors.

This position is intended to be remote, though EU legal working documentation is required. If the candidate is an Italian resident, he/she must possess a P.IVA or willingness to open one.

For a list of duties and qualifications, see Administrative / Staff Positions | University Jobs in Italy (johncabot.edu)

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “International Admissions Counselor”. The position will remain open until filled.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

Address Via della Lungara 233

