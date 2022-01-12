Institutional Investor Relations Junior Analyst

Rome Office

Georgeson is the world‘s foremost provider of strategic shareholder consulting services for corporations and shareholder groups working to influence corporate strategy. The company is the most renowned and most highly regarded service provider in the industry with approximately 3,500 client corporations. It has a global presence with offices in all major financial markets. The company offers unsurpassed advice and representation in mergers and acquisitions, proxy contests and other extraordinary transactions for companies of all sizes and adapts its solutions to meet clients’ specific requirements.

Georgeson is looking for a possible multi-lingual candidate, with a possible governance background, in its Rome office who speaks English as well as other languages such as French, Spanish, German etc.

Ideally, candidates should have the following key competences in their profile:

Minimum requirements:

1. Mother-tongue and/or proficient English speaker.

2. Functional knowledge or interest already shown (previous work experience, school thesis, publications etc.) in financial services, listed corporate issues, corporate governance, social responsible investing and investor relations.

Not required but a plus:

1. University degree in either Finance, Business, Economics, Law, Political Science or a related field with an exceptional performance record is preferred.

2 Work experience in firms specializing in financial advisory services in the following areas is a plus: corporate governance, proxy, shareholder identification, investor relations and other related services.

Responsibilities:

1. Daily communication with asset managers, banks/custodians and security firms to build rapport and fidelity between the three related parties: us, our clients and our clients’ institutional shareholders.

2. Information and data gathering.

3. Coordinating work internally as well as coordination between our European Account Managers and clients to include the communication of project requirements and other issues.

4. Conduct analyses and research on institutional investors and their voting policies.

5. Make calls to Institutional Asset Managers to gather insight into their voting behaviour for all our campaigns.

6. Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our services according to Account Managers, client needs and objectives.

7. Proper use of internal platforms and compliance with all internal procedures.

Skills and qualities:

1. Professional and proficient command of written and spoken English and any second language is a plus.

2. High level of written and oral communication skills.

3. Attention to detail.

4. Good command of data processing and logical analyses.

5. Ability to multi-task together with strong time-management skills.

6. Proven ability to use MS Excel, Outlook, Word and PowerPoint.

7. Self-motivated, intuitive and willing to take initiative.

8. Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

We offer:

1. Competitive salary.

2. Internal support through our global network of processes and technologies.

3. Possibility of working with various departments and employees of the company, providing you with a challenging and rewarding way of developing your business acumen and communication skills.

The position is ready to be filled as soon as possible.

Diversity and Inclusion

Computershare sees diversity as a source of strength. The more different perspectives we have, the better equipped we’ll be to meet the demands of our diverse global customer base. We want every person who joins our team, every customer and every supplier to feel welcome. We believe in equality for everyone, regardless of age, ethnicity, gender identity, race, religion, disability or sexual orientation. That applies throughout our company, around the world with no exceptions, regardless of differences.

We hire, develop, reward, promote and retain people purely on the basis of their talents, commitment, potential and the results they achieve. For more details about our Diversity and Inclusion Policy, please go to our company website at https://www.computershare.com/hk/en/individuals/careers/life-at-computershare