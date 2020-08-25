Housekeeper / Nanny living in solution

Looking for a trusted and referenced support to take care of all duties related to the house and of my baby of 1 year old. Living-in solution. Previous experience as domestic help/nanny. 

Contact: barbarabertolaso@yahoo.it

General Info

barbarabertolaso@yahoo.it
