Hotel receptionist required

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Addetto al ricevimento per hotel 4 stelle per turni diurni e notturni. Si richiede bella presenza, predisposizione al lavoro e al cliente, serietà, puntualità, buona volontà. Contratto di lavoro e stipendio in base all'esperienza. Buona conoscenza lingua italiana ed inglese. No perdi tempo. Inizio immediato. Inviare CV all'indirizzo email hotelaphrodite4@gmail.com

 

Receptionist for 4-star hotel for day and night shifts. Good appearance, work and customer orientation, seriousness, punctuality, good will required. Employment contract and salary based on experience. Good knowledge of Italian and English. No time wasters. Immediate start. Send CV to hotelaphrodite4@gmail.com

General Info

Email address hotelaphrodite4@gmail.com
