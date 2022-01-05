History Teacher: Immediate start (full time-temporary)

Southlands British International School is looking to recruit a short term supply teacher of History to join our team for the next two to four weeks in the first instance.

If you are passionate about the past, enjoy working within a diverse, international community and have experience of teaching history to 11 to 18 year olds, ideally following the IBDP, IGCSE exam programmes, then we would love to hear from you.

For more information and an informal chat about the role please email Head of Secondary, Paul Johnson, paul.johnson@southlands.it

We are committed to safeguarding our students: all applicants will need to provide the names and addresses of at least two professional referees and be willing to complete enhanced criminal background checks