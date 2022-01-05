History Teacher: Immediate start (full time-temporary)

Southlands British International School is looking to recruit a short term supply teacher of History to join our team for the next two to four weeks in the first instance.

If you are passionate about the past, enjoy working within a diverse, international community and have experience of teaching history to 11 to 18 year olds, ideally following the IBDP, IGCSE exam programmes, then we would love to hear from you.

For more information and an informal chat about the role please email Head of Secondary, Paul Johnson, paul.johnson@southlands.it

We are committed to safeguarding our students: all applicants will need to provide the names and addresses of at least two professional referees and be willing to complete enhanced criminal background checks

General Info

Address Via Teleclide, 40, 00124 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

History Teacher: Immediate start (full time-temporary)

Via Teleclide, 40, 00124 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76253
Previous article FIAT 500 for sale

RELATED ARTICLES

Kids Can English School
Jobs vacant

Kids Can English School

English Teacher needed Monteverde, 18hours per week
Jobs vacant

English Teacher needed Monteverde, 18hours per week

English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Needed

Seeking Early Childhood Educator for immediate start
Jobs vacant

Seeking Early Childhood Educator for immediate start

PRESCHOOL MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHER SPRING SEMESTER
Jobs vacant

PRESCHOOL MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHER SPRING SEMESTER

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Experienced English Mother Tongue Teachers
Jobs vacant

Experienced English Mother Tongue Teachers

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

English Mother tongue Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Mother tongue Teachers

Business Development Representative
Jobs vacant

Business Development Representative

Secondary School Administration Assistant
Jobs vacant

Secondary School Administration Assistant

Hotel Rome seeks part time night porter
Jobs vacant

Hotel Rome seeks part time night porter

One on One Support Assistant - Marymount International School
Jobs vacant

One on One Support Assistant - Marymount International School

Seeking Student Aide for immediate start
Jobs vacant

Seeking Student Aide for immediate start

Full time position at boutique tour company
Jobs vacant

Full time position at boutique tour company