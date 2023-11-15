21.3 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Group Leader Position Available for Student Travel Abroad

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Join our team as a Group Leader and dive into the excitement of guiding students aged 12-17 on thrilling trips to the UK, Ireland, and USA in July 2024! We're seeking positive, highly motivated individuals with a passion for youth development. If you possess bilingual English/Italian skills, teaching experience, and have a knack for leading youth abroad, this adventure is calling your name! Send your CV to staff@alphabet-education.com and be part of a transformative experience!

General Info

Address Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy
Email address staff@alphabet-education.com

Group Leader Position Available for Student Travel Abroad

Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
