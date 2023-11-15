Join our team as a Group Leader and dive into the excitement of guiding students aged 12-17 on thrilling trips to the UK, Ireland, and USA in July 2024! We're seeking positive, highly motivated individuals with a passion for youth development. If you possess bilingual English/Italian skills, teaching experience, and have a knack for leading youth abroad, this adventure is calling your name! Send your CV to staff@alphabet-education.com and be part of a transformative experience!
Group Leader Position Available for Student Travel Abroad
Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy
