Garbatella attic (Metro B).

Bright attic 60 sqm, living room, bedroom, eat in kitchen, bathroom, walk-in closet, bright and panoramic view, balcony. Fully and tastefully furnished (parquet floors, Wi-Fi air conditioning) at 50 m from the Garbatella Metro. For transitional periods, €1.100. Avaiable from june.

A nearby garage for €100 is also available

